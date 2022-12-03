  1. Politics
Dec 3, 2022, 10:40 PM

IRGC stresses confronting terrorists in Iraq’s Kurdistan

TEHRAN, Dec. 03 (MNA) – Emphasizing confronting the terrorists based in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, an IRGC commander in Sardasht said that his forces are located one kilometer away from the terrorists’ bases.

IRGC forces are able to push back the terrorists trying to infilitrate into Iran from the Iraqi Kurdistan region, the Second Brigadier General Delavar Ranjbarzadeh said on Saturday evening.

“We are monitoring the movements of terrorists in Iraq’s Kurdistan region and we could prevent them from carrying out their malicious plans,” he told the Lebanon-based ‘Al-Mayadeen’ News Network.

He went on to say that IRGC has a lot of information about the activities of terrorists, and “If they attack us, we will target them.”

Iraqi forces have promised IRGC that they will send military equipment to this area and ensure its security, the commander added.

In this regard, IRGC Deputy Commander Brigadier General Ali Fadavi pointed to the drone and missile attack of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the terrorists’ bases in Iraq’s Kurdistan region late November 2021 and said that Iran had informed the attack both to Iraqi party and Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) officials.

MA/FNA14010912000448

News Code 194414
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

