Iraqi forces to be redeployed on borders with Iran, Turkey

According to Al Mayadeen, The Iraqi government took the decision to plan the redeployment of forces along the borders with Iran and Turkey as part of a series of decisions taken by Baghdad on Wednesday after two countries recently carried attacks on the locations of armed terrorist groups within Iraqi soil.

The mulling of the plan was announced in a statement by the National Security Council in Iraq, published by the Prime Ministry, following a meeting attended by the Chief of Staff of the Kurdish Peshmerga.

The meeting saw the Iraqi government taking several decisions, including "a plan to redeploy the Iraqi border forces to hold the area along the borders with Iran and Turkey."

The statement indicated that Iraq will pursue "coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Ministry of Peshmerga, with the aim of unifying the national effort to protect the Iraqi borders, in addition to providing the border forces with all the logistical support needed, enhancing human resources, and providing the necessary funds," to help the forces perform their duties.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that "the Iraqi government promised Tehran to keep terrorists away from Iran's borders and disarm these organizations."

"As long as there is a threat from neighboring countries against us, our armed forces will continue to take action within the framework of international law," Amir-Abdollahian told a press conference in Tehran, adding that "we will no longer need to act to defend our territorial integrity," as Baghdad’s national forces are to be stationed on the border.

It is worth noting that Iran supplied Iraq with more than 70 documents regarding training camps, gathering locations, and armed units of the groups in the Kurdistan Region.

