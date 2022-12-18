Global Arrogance's new plots can be neutralized through unity

In a meeting with the visiting Nicaraguan foreign minister, Denis Moncada, and his accompanying entourage, President Ebrahim Raeisi of Iran said that a lot of potentials that Iran and Latin American countries have, lays the adequate ground for developing their relations.

Referring to the good bilateral relations between Iran and Nicaragua and the positive and constructive cooperation between the two countries in international institutions and organizations, the president considered resistance to the Global Arrogance (western states) animosity and pressures, especially those that are exercised by the United States, as to be one of the factors for deepening the relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Condemning the US and the West's abuse of issues such as human rights against independent and resistant countries, Raeisi spoke of America's calculated failure in new designs against combatant and resistant countries and nations and clarified that the expansion of cooperation between aligned countries is one of the ways to neutralize the pressures exercised by the Global Arronagce front.

The Nicaraguan foreign minister, for his part, pointed to Iran's struggle and resistance against the pressures and sanctions imposed by the United States and said about the importance of preparing and implementing the comprehensive document for economic and commercial cooperation between his country and the Islamic Republic of Iran and emphasized accelerating and strengthening the expansion of trade exchanges and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Foreign ministers of Iran and Nicaragua signed a comprehensive plan to improve bilateral cooperation earlier today.

