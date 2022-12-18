Iran, Nicaragua FMs sign comprehensive cooperation document

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian received his Nicaraguan counterpart, Denis Moncada, on Sunday at the venue of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the Iranian and Nicaraguan foreign ministers signed a comprehensive cooperation document.

Earlier in September 2022 on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the two diplomats held talks to review the latest developments in bilateral relations between the two countries.

