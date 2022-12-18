  1. Politics
Dec 18, 2022, 2:00 PM

Iran, Nicaragua FMs sign comprehensive cooperation document

Iran, Nicaragua FMs sign comprehensive cooperation document

TEHRAN, Dec. 18 (MNA) – In a meeting held on Sunday, the Iranian and Nicaraguan foreign ministers signed a comprehensive cooperation document between the two countries.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian received his Nicaraguan counterpart, Denis Moncada, on Sunday at the venue of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the Iranian and Nicaraguan foreign ministers signed a comprehensive cooperation document.

Iran, Nicaragua FMs sign comprehensive cooperation document

Earlier in September 2022 on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the two diplomats held talks to review the latest developments in bilateral relations between the two countries.

SKH/FNA14010927000205

News Code 195081
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News