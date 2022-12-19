Iran, Nicaragua ministers discuss bilateral cooperation

Referring to the favorable relations between Iran and Nicaragua since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Ali Akbar Mehrabian touched upon the efforts of the current Iranian administration for strengthening and developing relations with Latin American countries.

The growth and development of cooperation between Iran and Nicaragua can be seen, especially in the energy sector and exchange of goods and services, the Iranian minister cited.

Mehrabian also listed the role of the private sector in the development of bilateral relations between Iran and Nicaragua as important and effective.

Nicaragua has favorable capacities for the development and expansion of cooperation with Iran in the economic field, he added.

Moncada, for his part, said that the ground for joint interaction between Iran and Nicaragua is established in different fields including agriculture, education, and industry.

