  1. Economy
Dec 19, 2022, 5:10 PM

Iran, Nicaragua ministers discuss bilateral cooperation

Iran, Nicaragua ministers discuss bilateral cooperation

TEHRAN, Dec. 19 (MNA) – Iranian energy minister in a meeting with Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada stressed the need for developing Tehran-Managua cooperation in different fields including energy and economy.

Referring to the favorable relations between Iran and Nicaragua since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Ali Akbar Mehrabian touched upon the efforts of the current Iranian administration for strengthening and developing relations with Latin American countries.

The growth and development of cooperation between Iran and Nicaragua can be seen, especially in the energy sector and exchange of goods and services, the Iranian minister cited.

Mehrabian also listed the role of the private sector in the development of bilateral relations between Iran and Nicaragua as important and effective.

Nicaragua has favorable capacities for the development and expansion of cooperation with Iran in the economic field, he added.

Moncada, for his part, said that the ground for joint interaction between Iran and Nicaragua is established in different fields including agriculture, education, and industry.

MP/IRN84974763

News Code 195142

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News