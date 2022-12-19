United States decline imminent, Nicaragua FM says

Moncada made the remarks on Monday at the third edition of the Tehran Dialogue Forum.

Referring to the Iranian side's emphasis on the good neighborliness policy and the development of relations based on trust, the Nicaraguan top diplomat said, "We raise fair flags for the good of humanity."

Turning to the Ukraine war, Moncada blamed the US for violating international law and stated, "By violating international law, the US government has used the countries of the European Union and Ukraine as a tool to attack Russia and the Russian border and has put international peace and security at risk."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Denis Moncada referred to Tehran-Managua relations and stressed his country's support to the Iranian government and nation.

Tehran Dialogue Forum can provide an opportunity to pave the way for the cooperation of the nations of the world, he cited.

The third edition of the Tehran Dialogue Forum kicked off in the Iranian capital on Monday morning with the presence of Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Foreign ambassadors to Iran, senior Iranian and foreign political figures, managers of think tanks, and intellectuals from 36 countries are present in the forum.

