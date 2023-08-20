  1. World
Niger floods kill 27, affect thousands since July

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – Flooding in Niger caused by heavy rains has killed 27 people and affected more than 70,000 since July.

The Niger Republic government on Saturday confirmed 27 dead in flooding caused by heavy rains in the troubled West African country.

The humanitarian action ministry said in a statement that more than 30 people had been injured and 71,136 affected by the flood as of Friday, Ripples Nigeria reported.

The rainy season between June and September often triggers deadly flooding in the landlocked West African nation, including in the arid northern regions.

The ministry added that Maradi, Zinder, and Tahoua were hit hardest and 6,530 houses have collapsed in the three regions.

However, the country’s capital, Niamey, a city of two million people was not affected this time.

