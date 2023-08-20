Niger floods kill 27, affect thousands since July

The Niger Republic government on Saturday confirmed 27 dead in flooding caused by heavy rains in the troubled West African country.

The humanitarian action ministry said in a statement that more than 30 people had been injured and 71,136 affected by the flood as of Friday, Ripples Nigeria reported.

The rainy season between June and September often triggers deadly flooding in the landlocked West African nation, including in the arid northern regions.

The ministry added that Maradi, Zinder, and Tahoua were hit hardest and 6,530 houses have collapsed in the three regions.

However, the country’s capital, Niamey, a city of two million people was not affected this time.

SD/PR