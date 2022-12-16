Raeisi says his adm. holds on to its election promises

Speaking on Friday afternoon at the end of his two-day visit to South Khorasan Province at the Province's Administrative Council, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi advised the provincial officials and the government managers especially the cultural managers, to pay attention to the people's needs and serve them in the best way.

Raeisi continued by stating that the administrative system of the country is obliged to act in accordance with the spirit of the people's sense of responsibility for preserving and strengthening the religious culture.

He added, "Someone who doesn't care about people's pain and doesn't care about the quality and speed of work cannot be the source of change."

Raeisi emphasized the necessity of employing educated local workers in the administrative and executive bodies of the province and said, "In the situation where there is an educated male and female workforce in the province, employing them is a priority, unless someone in another city or province has special qualifications."

The President called the efficiency of the administrative system another serious demand of the people from the government and said, "Respect for clients, recognition of priorities, absence of any kind of corruption and pollution, strict and uniform implementation of the law, action along with the announcement and correct execution of missions are important components."

He considered the issue of employment as one of the main concerns of the government in South Khorasan province and stated, "Creating employment is not only the duty of the Ministry of Labour but also of each manager and official."

Raeisi emphasized the operationalization of existing mines in South Khorasan province as the capital of this province and said, "It was decided that the Minister of Industry and the Governor General of South Khorasan should immediately form the Mines Council and remove the obstacles to the operationalization of mines in the province."

Referring to some statements and doubts about the construction of one million housing units per year, the President said, "We have said many times that this figure of housing is the country's need, it is a legal duty, and it is also our promise, and we say unequivocally that it will be done."

MNA