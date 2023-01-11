Judiciary head stresses enhanced working conditions for women

Gholamhossein Ejei, the Iranian Judiciary head, made the comments in a meeting with hundreds of Judiciary female employees in Tehran on Wednesday, which was held as the national women's day in Iran on the birthday anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra approaches.

The Judiciary's chairman promised the women who work for the legal system of the country to follow up on their demands and intensify his efforts to enhance the status of the female personnel.

Ejei further pointed to issues such as "working hours of female staff in the judicial system", "the presence and activity environment of women in courts", "how women travel between home and the courts " and "maximum utilization of the capacities, knowledge and abilities of women in the judicial system," and said that "measures should be taken and planning needs to be done to help women with their work. For example, when they return home, they have the necessary energy and time to take care of family-related duties and other matters such as continuing their studies."

The Judiciary head further stressed the necessity of a safe and lively working place for female staff.

Ejei further noted that "The women of our society, especially the women working in the judicial system enjoy having skills and abilities than their male colleagues such as attentiveness, discipline and patience, etc. Therefore, measures should be taken to ensure the maximum use of the abilities, knowledge and skills in the judicial system."

