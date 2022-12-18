Raeisi stresses need for unity bet. seminaries, universities

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi delivered a speech on Sunday at the 6th conference commemorating the anniversary of the unity of the seminaries and the universities at Shahid Motahari Supreme School in downtown Tehran.

He paid tribute to Martyr Ayatollah Mohammad Mofatteh, whose martyrdom became the reason for remembering unity between universities and seminaries day, and said that the three main missions for those two education centers as to be acquiring knowledge, education and identifying problems and solving them.

"Exploring and meeting the needs of today's human society is the main mission of the seminary and the university," president Raeisi said.

"Identifying these needs requires the seminary and university to be with the people, come from the people and remain in constant contact with them," he continued, adding "After identifying and formulating the system of society's problems, they need to provide solutions to solve the problems based on solid and rich Islamic and scientific principles."

"A true intellectual recognizes dangers in time and gives necessary warnings with courage," Raeisi noted.

MNA