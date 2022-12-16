Economic pressures a big part of hybrid war: Raeisi

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the comments on Thursday evening in a meeting with the businessmen in Birjand, the capital of the northeastern Iranian province of South Khorasan.

"The enemy has created an economic war and does not want us to reach the apex and be successful, so it creates barriers in our way in different methods," Raeisi said.

The president said that the country was continuing its progress despite all the foreign pressures and it has disappointed the enemies.

He further said that the government should continuously pursue the elimination of obstacles in the field of investment and job creation.

In continuation of his provincial visit to Sout Khorasan province, Raeisi attended a meeting with the workers and managers of the Ghaenat Steel Complex, here he described the completion of the production chain, the use of local manpower, the reduction of pollution, the fulfilment of social responsibilities and the use of wastewater as important issues that needs to be pursued seriously.

Moreover, the direct recovery unit of Ghaenat Steel Complex with an annual production capacity of 800,000 tons of sponge iron was officially opened and put into operation in the presence of the President during yesterday's visit.

