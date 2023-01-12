Solution to problems is relying on internal resources: Raeisi

In continuation of regular visits to different provinces, President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in Yazd early on Thursday morning to monitor the implementation of the government's projects and listen to people's demands.

Raeisi's visit to southeastern Yazd province will last until tomorrow, according to a statement by the President's office.

One of the most important events on this trip is the start of the operation of the second water transfer line from the Persian Gulf to Yazd province, which will be carried out in a three-year period with the capacity of an annual transfer of 200 million cubic meters of water to dry province.

Also, during he trip, some other projects, including housing projects, will be inaugurated in the historical and touristy province.

Participating in the Yazd Province Planning and Development Council meeting, the meeting of the president with the people of Yazd and some other cities of the province, as well as a specialized meeting with different groups are announced to be on the agenda of the president.

During this trip, some of the ministers and different vice presidents will travel to the different cities and towns in Yazd on behalf of the president to closely address the problems of the people living there.

This was the second visit of the president since he took office in August 2021.

Attending the ceremony of the inauguration ceremony of the implementation of the water supply project from the Persian Gulf to the central provinces of Iran and the simultaneous opening of 16 water and electricity industrial projects in Yazd province, the president said at the inauguration ceremony that water and electricity industry projects are essential for the lives of the people of Yazd province, which fortunately, with the cooperation all apparatuses that has begun.

"The start of the big water supply project from the Persian Gulf to the central provinces of the country is big work," he said calling on all the officials and those involved to shorten the exploitation time of that project as much as possible.

Stating that the enemy is trying to put Iran in a difficult situation to block the country's progress by imposing oppressive sanctions, he said, "The start of implementation and the quick completion of these projects proves that the enemies have not been able to nor will they be to resist Iranian nation's determination."

