Dec 16, 2022, 1:10 PM

Russia rains missiles on Ukraine causing power outages

TEHRAN, Dec. 16 (MNA) – The second mass air attack in days has been launched by Russia across Ukraine with a barrage of rockets fired at several regions across the country.

Russia launched dozens of missiles at Ukraine, the latest in a wave of attacks on critical infrastructure.

According to the Guardian, a senior Ukrainian presidential official said on Friday that emergency power shutdowns were being brought in across the country after Russian missiles hit energy facilities in several regions.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, did not say which facilities had been hit.

The Ukrainian energy company DTEK said emergency power outages would be introduced in Kyiv because of the missile attack.

Water supplies have been disrupted in every district in Kyiv city because energy infrastructure was damaged, said Kyiv’s mayor, Vitaliy Klitschko, on Telegram.

