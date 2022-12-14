Iran, Russia sign deal to develop space cooperation

The agreement was signed by the head of Iran's Space Agency Hassan Salarieh and the chief of Russia's space agency, Roscosmos Yury Borisov on the sidelines of an International Aerospace Exhibition in Kish Island in southern Iran in the Persian Gulf.

This cooperation document includes a variety of topics, including cooperation in the construction of remote sensing and telecommunication satellites and the creation of laboratory infrastructure for assembly, launch of and satellite testing.

90 companies from Iran, Russia, China, and Ethiopia etc., are participating in the space exhibition which started on 13 December and will wrap up on December 16, 2022.

