Russia warns US over sending Patriot missile systems to Kyiv

"An information campaign has been launched in the US about alleged preparations for sending cutting-edge air defense systems to Kyiv," the Russian diplomats said. "If this [information] is confirmed, we will witness yet another provocative step by the [US] administration that may lead to unpredictable consequences," they warned. "Continued deliveries of arms will only strengthen the [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky regime’s and push it to new crimes against civilians in Donbas, the Kherson, and the Zaporizhzhia regions," the embassy emphasized, TASS reported.

According to the Russian diplomats, "Even without delivery of the Patriot systems, the United States is increasingly drawn into the conflict in the post-Soviet republic."

"The weapons flow is growing, and the training of servicemen is expanding. The Ukrainian army is being supplied with intelligence data. Sending American military specialists to the combat zone is discussed more and more often. In addition, U.S. citizens participate in the confrontation as mercenaries," they stressed.

"Washington’s strategy causes enormous damage not only to the Russian-American relations but also creates additional risks for global security. It is the United States that is responsible for the prolongation and escalation of the Ukrainian conflict," the Russian embassy concluded.

Washington is finalizing plans to send Ukraine a Patriot missile defense system, CNN reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter. Pentagon Spokesman Patrick Ryder declined to confirm the CNN report on December 13. US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Wednesday that the US administration could not confirm media reports about potential deliveries of these missile systems to Kyiv.

In his turn, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned on Wednesday that Patriot missile defense systems would be regarded as legitimate targets by the Russian Armed Forces, should Washington supply them to Kyiv.

MNA/PR