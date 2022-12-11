  1. Iran
Dec 11, 2022, 8:46 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Dec. 11

TEHRAN, Dec. 11 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, December 11.

Kayhan:

US, Zionists mercenaries afraid of punishment of criminals

Iran wins title of 8th World Junior Wushu Championships

Iran:

Iran to receive Russian Su-35 fighter 

Amir-Abdollahian: Iran to never compromise on national integrity, sovereignty over Persian Gulf islands

Javan:

Iran FM to EU's Borrell: Iran not to give concession to E3, US

Etela'at:

Iran FM: Iran to respond to interventions, sanctions

Tehran reacts to China-Saudi statement against Iran 

Etemad:

What is China seeking for in West Asia?

Aftab:

Qatar symbol of progress

Arman-e Melli:

Pres. Raeisi says security established in country

