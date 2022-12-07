Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Dec. 7

Kayhan:
New oil fields discovered in southern Iran
Leader: Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution responsible for cultural guidance of country
Friendly meeting of Iranian officials, students
Javan:
Leader urges officials to manage hidden cultural changes ASAP
Iran:
End of riots in Iran
Leader: Cultural structures must be reconstructed in revolutionary manner
Etela'at:
Fire hit Zionsits' factory in Haifa
Leader stresses recognizing cultural changes
Asia:
John Bolton becomes Trump's rival
Jomhouri Eslami:
Shargh:
FM's tour to Balkan region amid tensions
Arman-e Melli:
Recognition of cultural weaknesses is a must, Leader stresses
Arman-e Emrooz:
Leader urges correcting cultural structure in country

