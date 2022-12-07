Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Dec. 7

Kayhan:

New oil fields discovered in southern Iran

Leader: Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution responsible for cultural guidance of country

Friendly meeting of Iranian officials, students

Javan:

Leader urges officials to manage hidden cultural changes ASAP

Iran:

End of riots in Iran

Leader: Cultural structures must be reconstructed in revolutionary manner

Etela'at:

Fire hit Zionsits' factory in Haifa

Leader stresses recognizing cultural changes

Asia:

John Bolton becomes Trump's rival

Jomhouri Eslami:

Shargh:

FM's tour to Balkan region amid tensions

Arman-e Melli:

Recognition of cultural weaknesses is a must, Leader stresses

Arman-e Emrooz:

Leader urges correcting cultural structure in country

