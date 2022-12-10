  1. Iran
Dec 10, 2022, 9:01 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Dec. 10

TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – Mehr news agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, December 10.

Kayhan:

Enemies assassinate Sunni Cleric in Sistan-Baluchestan

Funeral of 111 martyrs of sacred defence in Ahvaz

Oil min: Iran signed $20 bn oil agreement in 16 months

Iran:

Perpetrators of terror, and violence to be handed to justice

New UK PM's plans to counter strikes, protests

Javan:

Germany arrests 25 accused of plotting a coup

Etela'at:

Raeisi stresses following up population plan

China, Saudi Arabia sign 34 coop. document

Ebtekar:

Raeisi warns rioters that security Iran's red line

Anti-Iran messages from Riyadh

Aftab:

Iran's former road minister Rostam Ghasemi dies days after resignation

