Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Dec. 10

Kayhan:
Enemies assassinate Sunni Cleric in Sistan-Baluchestan
Funeral of 111 martyrs of sacred defence in Ahvaz
Oil min: Iran signed $20 bn oil agreement in 16 months
Iran:
Perpetrators of terror, and violence to be handed to justice
New UK PM's plans to counter strikes, protests
Javan:
Germany arrests 25 accused of plotting a coup
Etela'at:
Raeisi stresses following up population plan
China, Saudi Arabia sign 34 coop. document
Ebtekar:
Raeisi warns rioters that security Iran's red line
Anti-Iran messages from Riyadh
Aftab:
Iran's former road minister Rostam Ghasemi dies days after resignation
RHM/
