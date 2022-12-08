Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Dec. 8

Arman-e Emruz:
Nazis attempted coup in Germany failed
College graduates struggle with finding a job
Arman-e Melli:
Controlled tension between Iran and West
Newly appointed minister Bazrpash gives up idea of providing housing by government
Asia:
New oil reservoirs discovered in southwest Iran
Et'la'at:
Protests are different from riots: President Raeisi
Bazrpash given vote of confidence to become minister of roads and urban development
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
In meeting with UN envoy, Ayatollah Sistani stresses necessity of mutual respects among different religions followers
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Shares of first Iranian automaker to become available for sales on Tehran Stock Exchange market
Shargh:
Saeid Jalili's role in administration's decision-making comes to surface
Karim Bawi, legend Iranian footballer dies
Shahrvand:
We will hold on to our promises: President Raeisi on Student's Day
Mardomsalari:
Building houses for people out of agenda of newly appointed minister
US Department of State spox: We will focus on protests in Iran rather than on JCPOA talks
Abrar:
I hope path of fighting corruption to continue: Hassan Khomeini:
Iran:
University students disappointed enemies
Javan:
Foreign-planned call for 3-day nationwide strike in Iran ended in total failure
Keyhan:
We did not allow enemies to stop country's progress: Raeisi at University of Tehran
Foreign-planned call for strike in Iran finds its way in Europe instead
