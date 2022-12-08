Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on Dec. 8

Arman-e Emruz:

Nazis attempted coup in Germany failed

College graduates struggle with finding a job

Arman-e Melli:

Controlled tension between Iran and West

Newly appointed minister Bazrpash gives up idea of providing housing by government

Asia:

New oil reservoirs discovered in southwest Iran

Et'la'at:

Protests are different from riots: President Raeisi

Bazrpash given vote of confidence to become minister of roads and urban development

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

In meeting with UN envoy, Ayatollah Sistani stresses necessity of mutual respects among different religions followers

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Shares of first Iranian automaker to become available for sales on Tehran Stock Exchange market

Shargh:

Saeid Jalili's role in administration's decision-making comes to surface

Karim Bawi, legend Iranian footballer dies

Shahrvand:

We will hold on to our promises: President Raeisi on Student's Day

Mardomsalari:

Building houses for people out of agenda of newly appointed minister

US Department of State spox: We will focus on protests in Iran rather than on JCPOA talks

Abrar:

I hope path of fighting corruption to continue: Hassan Khomeini:

Iran:

University students disappointed enemies

Javan:

Foreign-planned call for 3-day nationwide strike in Iran ended in total failure

Keyhan:

We did not allow enemies to stop country's progress: Raeisi at University of Tehran

Foreign-planned call for strike in Iran finds its way in Europe instead

