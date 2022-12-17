  1. Economy
Iran minerals, mining product exports hit $7.8 bn in 8 months

TEHRAN, Dec. 18 (MNA) – A total of 30.3 million tons of minerals and mining industry products worth $7.86 billion were exported from Iran in the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 21-Nov. 21).

New data released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization show that a total of 30.3 million tons of minerals and mining industry products worth $7.86 billion were exported from Iran in the first eight months of the current Iranian year, registering a 1% rise in tonnage, but a 5% fall in value compared with the similar period of last year.

Steel manufacturing chain products (iron ore, semi-finished and finished steel) topped the list of exports in terms of value with an aggregate of $3.71 billion, followed by copper and related products worth $981.01 million, and aluminum products worth $781.21 million, Finacial Tribune reported.

In terms of tonnage, cement and clinker topped the list with 8.87 million tons. Steel came next with 6.74 million tons and was followed by pellet with 2.62 million tons.

