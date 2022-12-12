  1. Technology
Iran Airshow to kick off Tuesday with Russia participation

TEHRAN, Dec. 12 (MNA) – The 11th edition of Iran Airshow will start tomorrow on Kish Island during which Iran and Russian aviation industries will showcase their achievements.

According to a statement by the Iranian Space Agency (ISA), in the Kish Air Show aviation exhibition, the latest achievements in the aerospace and aviation industry of Iran in various fields of technology development, commercialization, design and construction of satellites and satellite carriers will be displayed.

The Russian Space Corporation "Roscosmos" will be participating in the event, which will be held December 13-16.

Different Iranian universities and companies active in the field of space will take part in the exhibition.

Also, on the sidelines of the exhibition, joint Iran-Russia workshops will be held in various fields such as satellite design and manufacturing and satellite data processing with the participation of experts in those fields.

Moreover, on the sidelines of airshow, in order to develop space cooperation between the ISA and the Roscosmos, in addition to holding joint expert and technical meetings, consultations will be held between high-ranking officials of the two organizations, and the agreements are planned to be signed by the two sides.

