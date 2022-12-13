Iran, Russia space organizations to hold talks

On the second day of the 11th edition of the Iran Air Show, which started on Tuesday on the Persian Gulf Kish Island, the ISA and Roscosmos authorities will hold meetings.

With the active participation of institutions and organizations in the field of space from Iran, as well as the active presence of Roscosmos and the presentation of Russia's space capabilities in the exhibition, the second day of this event has been named "the space industry."

Activists in the space field, including the government, academic and private sectors will be present in the exhibition in the form of a space pavilion and will present their latest achievements.

Also, on the sidelines of this exhibition, joint training workshops between Iran and Russia will be held in various fields such as satellite design and manufacturing and satellite data processing with the participation of experts in those fields. Attendance at these workshops is free for the public.

Moreover, on the sidelines of the airshow, in order to develop space cooperation between the ISA and the Roscosmos, in addition to holding joint expert and technical meetings, consultations will be held between high-ranking officials of the two organizations, and the agreements are planned to be signed by the two sides.

