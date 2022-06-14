Ashgabat seeking more gas swap to Azerbaijan, other countries

Javad Owji made the remarks on Tuesday after meeting with Shahin Abdul Rahmanov.

The 13th administration [under President Raeisi] has made good achievements in the field of energy diplomacy over the last 10 months, he said, adding, "A gas swap agreement was signed from Turkmenistan to the Republic of Azerbaijan through Iran, and currently 1.5 to 2 billion cubic meters of gas is being swapped annually.”

He underlined his recent visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan in line with strengthening energy diplomacy, and said, "During the visit, the Azerbaijani side asked us to double the gas swap from Turkmenistan, which was welcomed by Iran."

The minister continued, "In a meeting with the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet for Oil and Gas Affairs of Turkmenistan, the Turkmen side also asked us to increase gas swaps to Azerbaijan and other neighboring countries, and we announced our readiness."

Referring to the existence of the necessary infrastructure and extensive gas transmission network in the country to increase the swap, Owji said, "While negotiating with the Turkmen side the increase of the gas swap, one of the highlights of my talks with the Turkmen official was the revival of the Turkmen gas export contract with Iran.”

He stated that the payment of Iran’s gas dues to Turkmenistan is one of the topics of talk today, adding, “According to the negotiations, the receivables from the gas exports to Iraq for gas debts will be transferred from Iraq to the account of the Turkmen side.”

Referring to Turkmenistan's decision to develop its oil and gas fields, the minister added, “Considering the capabilities of Iranian companies to develop oil and gas fields, we announced our readiness to the Turkmen side in the field of export of technical and engineering services, development of oil and gas fields, construction of petrochemical units and petro-refineries by Iranian companies.”

Owji said that the export of petroleum and petrochemical products, as well as the catalysts needed in the industry, was another focus of talks with the Turkmen official, and said, "Our proposal was fortunately welcomed by the Turkmen side."

ZZ/SHANA