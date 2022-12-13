11th Iran Intl. Airshow & Aerospace Exhibition kicks off

Over 90 Iranian and foreign companies take part in the 11th Iran International Airshow & Aerospace Exhibition from 13 to 16 December 2022, in the Persian Gulf Kish Island.

Some 80 Iranian and 10 foreign firms from China, Russia, and Ethiopia are attending the four-day event, aiming at presenting aviation and aerospace industries' capabilities and introducing the latest aviation achievements and technologies.

The exposition also aims to utilize the opportunities in the domestic and international arenas to interact with Iranian and foreign companies, displaying the potential of the aviation industry and knowledge-based companies.

The Kish Air Show also known as Persian Gulf Airshow is an aviation exhibition that is held biennially on Kish Island. The first edition of the exhibition was held in 2002, as 11 foreign companies from France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Slovakia, and Switzerland took part in the expo.

