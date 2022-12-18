  1. Economy
Sixth Intl. Transportation Exhibition opens in Tehran

TEHRAN, Dec. 18 (MNA) – The Sixth International Exhibition of Transportation, Logistics and Related Industries kicked off in Tehran on Sunday morning.

Domestic knowledge-based companies and foreign companies from Russia, India, Tajikistan, Armenia, and Turkey attended the exhibition.

The exhibitors represent a wide range of fields, including road, sea, air, rail, multimodal and smart transportation, as well as technical and civil engineering.

Knowledge-based companies and startups will also participate.

The expo is sponsored by the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, and the Iran National Innovation Fund.

The exposition will wrap up on December 20, 2022, in the capital city.

