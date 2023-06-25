  1. Politics
FM spox advises France not to meddle in Iran's affairs

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – The spokesperson for the Iranian foreign ministry has urged the French authorities not to use a fake name for the Persian Gulf and not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs.

The French Foreign Ministry's use of the fake word instead of the Persian Gulf sparked the reaction of Nasser Kan'ani, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday.

"If you meant the Persian Gulf, use its correct, historical and international name," the spokesman wrote in a post on his Twitter account.

Kan'ani further wrote, "France, which is thousands of miles away from the Persian Gulf region, is advised to avoid making interventionist statements  and not to level accusations against Iran."

