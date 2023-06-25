FM spox advises France not to meddle in Iran's affairs

The French Foreign Ministry's use of the fake word instead of the Persian Gulf sparked the reaction of Nasser Kan'ani, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday.

"If you meant the Persian Gulf, use its correct, historical and international name," the spokesman wrote in a post on his Twitter account.

Kan'ani further wrote, "France, which is thousands of miles away from the Persian Gulf region, is advised to avoid making interventionist statements and not to level accusations against Iran."

KI