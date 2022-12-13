  1. Politics
Russia, China presidents to meet before new year: source

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (MNA) – A Russian newspaper reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold talks, to sum up the 2022 development.

A diplomatic source told Vedomosti newspaper that preparations are underway for a meeting between the two leaders in late December.

A source close to the presidential administration said that it is unlikely that the meeting will be face-to-face, rather it will be held via videoconferencing, but its "details are being worked out."

The press secretary for the Russian President, Dmitry Sergeyevich did not refute the preparation of the meeting.

Answering a question about the date and agenda of the meeting, he answered, “It is known. We will inform [about it] in a timely manner.”

RHM/ISN1401092214596

News Code 194874
Marzieh Rahmani

