Persian Gulf historical, eternal, documented, undeniable fact

"The name of the Persian Gulf for this blue sea is a historical, permanent, documented and undeniable fact, and repeating the fabricated name does not change the reality and does not lay the ground for [legitimizing the attempts to rename it]," Nasse Kan'ani said while answering a question by journalists on Tuesday about the recent remarks by the Iraqi prime minister in which he used the fake name for the Persian Gulf.

"The Persian Gulf has been called by the same name in documents, maps, travelogues, and ancient texts for thousands of years and so will be called by the same name," the Iranian spokesman further highlighted.

He continued by warning the ill-wishers who did not like growing regional integration and said that "Iran-Iraq relations will not be affected by a change in individuals (politicians) and institutions and are deep-rooted in the history and civilization of the two countries and nations."

The spokesman further said that Iran has lodged an official complaint about the Iraqi premier's remarks.

MNA/IRN85001454