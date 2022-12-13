Iran-China comprehensive cooperation meeting starts in Tehran

The strategies for strengthening the implementation of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation program between Iran and China are to be discussed at the meeting.

Mohammad Jamshidi, a political advisor to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi announced on Monday that the implementation of the 25-year-old Iran-China comprehensive cooperation program is one of the main goals of the meeting.

He went on to say that the commitment to the fundamental interests of Iran and China besides respecting the principles of international law, including respect for territorial integrity, is of particular emphasis to the Islamic Republic of Iran at this summit.



Headed by Deputy Prime Minister Hu Chunhua, a high-profile Chinese delegation has traveled to Iran and in a meeting with a high-ranking Iranian delegation headed by Mohammad Mokhber, the first vice president, will exchange views on the mechanisms for advancing mutual ties between Iran and China.

