China, Iran enjoy traditional friendship: Chinese FM Spox.

Addressing his weekly presser on Monday, Wang Wenbin spoke about the recent visit of the Chinese president to the West Asia region to attend the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council summit.

Regarding the relations with Iran, the Chinese spokesperson emphasized, “China and Iran enjoy traditional friendship. China and Iran jointly decided to cement and grow a comprehensive strategic partnership. China stands ready to enhance communication and coordination with Iran to make new progress in bilateral relations."

“The two sides have signed a plan for China-Iran comprehensive cooperation, which started implementation early this year. China will work with Iran for the sound and steady growth of practical cooperation," Wenbin continued.

Referring to the visit of the Chinese Vice-premier to Tehran, Wang Wenbin said, “Vice Premier Hu Chunhua’s visit to Iran starts today. We believe this visit will play a positive role in deepening China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership.”

The PGCC countries and Iran are all China’s friends, and neither China-PGCC relations nor China-Iran relations are targeted at any third party, he added, saying that China supports the PGCC countries in improving relations with Iran based on the principle of good-neighborly friendship, conducting win-win cooperation with Iran, and jointly promoting development and stability in the Persian Gulf. China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in this regard, he added.

