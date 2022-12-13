  1. Politics
Dec 13, 2022, 8:22 AM

Iran, India FMs stress expansion of bilateral cooperation

Iran, India FMs stress expansion of bilateral cooperation

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (MNA) – Iranian and Indian foreign ministers stressed the need to expand bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishanka, held a phone talk on Monday night on some regional and international issues as well as bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two foreign ministers stressed the need to expand bilateral cooperation between Iran and India in various fields.

Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the need to pursue bilateral agreements to further develop relations between Tehran and New Delhi.

Referring to the good relations and cooperation between the two countries, the Indian foreign minister also expressed his views on bilateral and international cooperation between Tehran and New Delhi.

MNA/5653695

News Code 194853

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News