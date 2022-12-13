Iran, India FMs stress expansion of bilateral cooperation

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishanka, held a phone talk on Monday night on some regional and international issues as well as bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two foreign ministers stressed the need to expand bilateral cooperation between Iran and India in various fields.

Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the need to pursue bilateral agreements to further develop relations between Tehran and New Delhi.

Referring to the good relations and cooperation between the two countries, the Indian foreign minister also expressed his views on bilateral and international cooperation between Tehran and New Delhi.

MNA/5653695