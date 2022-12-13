  1. Politics
Dec 13, 2022, 4:00 AM

Al-Nujaba:

Iran main supporter of Iraq in fight against terrorism

Iran main supporter of Iraq in fight against terrorism

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (MNA) – Turning to the unsparing supports of Iran in defeating ISIL, Iraq’s al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Movement said that the military option is the most effective way to confront the occupation and there is no other solution.

In a statement released late on Monday on the occasion of 5th anniversary of the defeat of ISIL terrorist group in Iraq, the al-Nujaba Islamic Resistance Movement said that Iraq will never forget the unsparing supports of Iran in defeating ISIL.

The statement added that Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani were the main supporters of Iraqi nation in the fight against terrorism.

While reminding the sabotaging of the hostile regimes on the way of confronting Takfiri terrorism, it emphasized that Iraq attained eye-catching victory against ISIL terrorist group and managed to foil their malicious plots waged against Iraqi people.

Al-Nujaba Resistance Movement in Iraq reiterated the leading role of Iran’s top commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, in the fight against terrorism in Iraq.

MA/FNA14010921000808

News Code 194852
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News