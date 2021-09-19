Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 19

Arman-e Melli:
Leader stresses improving living conditions of Olympic, Paralympic athletes
Ebtekar:
Raeisi says Afghan govt. must be inclusive
Etemad:
Iran fuel reaches Lebanon, defeats US, Saudi Arab
Leader stresses on employment, living conditions of Olympic, Paralympic athletes
Etela'at:
Raeisi: Ground for terrorism growth must be destroyed in Afghanistan
Export of Iran Oil, petroleum products boosted by sanctions
Javan:
Iran, Tajikistan trade volume to be increased ten times
Jomhuriy-e Eslami:
Leader appreciates Olympic, Paralympic medalists
Kayhan:
Iran, Tajikistan ink 8 coop. documents
Leader urges support for anti-Zionist athletes
