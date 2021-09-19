  1. Politics
Sep 19, 2021, 9:00 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 19

TEHRAN, Sep. 19 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Sunday, September 19.

Arman-e Melli:

Leader stresses improving living conditions of Olympic, Paralympic athletes

Ebtekar:

Raeisi says Afghan govt. must be inclusive

Etemad:

Iran fuel reaches Lebanon, defeats US, Saudi Arab

Leader stresses on employment, living conditions of Olympic, Paralympic athletes

Etela'at:

Raeisi: Ground for terrorism growth must be destroyed in Afghanistan 

Export of Iran Oil, petroleum products boosted by sanctions

Javan:

Iran, Tajikistan trade volume to be increased ten times

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

Leader appreciates Olympic, Paralympic medalists

Kayhan:

Iran, Tajikistan ink 8 coop. documents

Leader urges support for anti-Zionist athletes

RHM/

Marzieh Rahmani
