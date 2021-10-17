Saudi clubs set for semi-final of 2021 AFC Champions League

The clubs will face off on Tuesday for a place in the final of the continental championship, with Al Hilal looking for their second title in three seasons.

Iran’s Persepolis football team suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat against Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the 2021 AFC Champions League quarterfinals Saturday night.

Right-footed Salem Al-Dawsari gave the hosts a lead in the 27th minute at the Prince Faisal Bin Fahad in Riyadh.

French striker Bafetimbi Gomis scored twice in the 50th and 70th minutes.

Persepolis, ACL runners-up in 2018 and 2020, showed a lackluster performance in the match.

Earlier in the evening, Al Nassr booked their place in the final with a 5-1 dismantling of Al Wahda from the United Arab Emirates, with Uzbekistan international Jaloliddin Masharipov scoring twice.

Abdulfattah Asiri netted from close range four minutes later and Marshirpov claimed his second in the 65th minute, slipping the ball under Mohammed Al Shamsi having been released by Hamdallah.

Saudi Arabia international Sami Al Najaei added the fifth 15 minutes from time when he tapped in unopposed after Ayman Yahya headed Anderson Talisca's ball back across goal, leaving Ismail Matar to head in a stoppage-time consolation for Al Wahda.

Al Hilal will meet arch-rivals Al Nassr at Mrsool Park in Riyadh on Tuesday while the semi-final for east Asia will be played in Jeonju in South Korea on Wednesday.

The final will be played in Saudi Arabia on Nov. 23.

ZZ/