According to the publication, he will soon go to Riyadh to sign a contract until 2030, where he will spend 2.5 years as an actor, and at the end of his career, he will become ambassador to Saudi Arabia, encouraging the country’s joint application. Egypt and Greece will host the 2030 World Cup.

In order to make room for Ronaldo, the Saudi Arabian League’s leaders are considering releasing some other players, Argentine Pitty Martinez and UzbekJaloliddin Masharipov.

They might not be the only ones to leave, as the club would like to make as much room as possible, considering they could sign another player in addition to Ronaldo.

According to the media, the Portuguese star footballer arrived in Riyadh from the UAE in order to negotiate with Al-Nassr Club.

In November, CBS Sports reported that the Saudi football club was ready to offer Ronaldo, who made history by becoming the first player to score in five World Cups in Portugal’s match against Ghana last week, a three-year contract after the global tournament, but no public confirmation had been made.

Al-Nassr is one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia, having won the country’s top flight nine times, the most recent victory coming in 2019.

It won the Saudi Super Cup in 2020 and 2021 and is currently managed by Frenchman Rudi Garcia, who has previously coached Roma, Marseille, and Lyon.