Moracco qualified after beating Spain in 2022 World Cup

Morocco qualified for the FIFA World Cup quaterfinals after beating Spain 3-0 in penalty shootout in the Round of 16 match at the Education City stadium in Qatar.

Walid Regragui’s side will either face Portugal or Switzerland, who will lock horns in another Round of 16 match, in the quarterfinal.

Yassine Bounou saved all three of Spain’s penalties in the shootout while Morocco gained upper hand after Abelhamid Sabiri, Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi found the back of the net.

Spain’s biggest chance came in the dying minutes of the extra-time when Pablo Sarabia, who tried to convert a volley, rattled the post after he receivded a long ball inside the box.

Earlier in the game, Spain squandered another chance in the fifth minute of injury time when Dani Olmo’s well placed cross found Nico Williams on the right wing. The Athletic Bilbao player dished out a shot that was kept out by Bounou’s excellent save.

MNA