Tehran, New Delhi mull over expanding bilateral coop.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Ali Bagheri Kani and his accompanying delegation, who have traveled to New Delhi, met and held talks with the India’s Deputy Foreign Minister Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the bilateral, regional and international areas and other issues of mutual interests.

Moreover, Iranian and Indian officials exchanged their views on the ways of developing and expanding bilateral relations in the political fields including exchanging the high-ranking delegations, upcoming meeting of Iran-India Joint Economic Cooperation aimed at promoting the level of trade and economic exchanges as well as India’s investment in Chabahar Port.

Also, the two sides discussed the regional issues including latest developments in Afghanistan, fight against terrorism and narcotics, North-South Corridor and ways of bolstering multilateral cooperation within the framework of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for the Poetical Affairs considered the bilateral and multinational cooperation between Iran and India as strengthening the peace and stability in the region and countering the unilateralism as well as interference of extra-regional countries in the region.

Continuous consultation between Iran and India on various issues and cooperation between the two sides in the fields of interest, especially in regional issues is an undeniable necessity to secure the national interests of the two countries, Bagheri added.

