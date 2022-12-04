Iraqi gov. starts deploying troops to northern borders

He announced on Sunday evening that Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia’ Al-Sudani and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces ordered Iraqi border guards to take control of borderline with Iran and Turkey.

Iraqi Prime Minister has also ordered that more equipment, including weapons and manpower, should be provided to the border guards in order to control borders in a proportionate way, he added.

He went on to say that Iraq does not allow its territory to be used to attack any neighboring country, adding that Iraq has established fair and good relations with all neighboring states and is trying to expand those ties.

Top Iranian officials including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and other officials recently increased the calls on the central Iraqi government to deploy its army troops to the shared borders of the country located in the Kurdistan region to prevent the infiltration of armed terrorist groups into Iraq from the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

