Iran condemns armed attack on Pakistan embassy in Kabul

The result of continuing terrorist attacks is the destabilization of Afghanistan, which is against the interests of the people of this country and the region, Kan’ani said.

He emphasized the necessity of joint regional cooperation to deal effectively with terrorism.

Pakistan's embassy in Kabul came under attack on Friday with gunfire wounding a Pakistani security guard, officials said, in what Islamabad called an attempt to assassinate its head of mission, who was unhurt.

A spokesperson for Kabul police said the embassy compound was targeted by gunfire from a nearby building. Police had arrested one suspect and recovered two firearms, the statement said.

