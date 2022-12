"The recent terrorist incident in a religious school in Samangan province of Afghanistan, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of children, caused ruth and sorrow," Kazemi Qomi said.

The Islamic Republic of #Iran will stand by Afghanistan and its people in the fight against terrorism, he added.

At least 35 people were killed and 23 suffered injuries in a blast that hit a religious school in the Samangan province in northern Afghanistan on Wednesday.

MP