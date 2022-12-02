Explosion hits eastern Tel Aviv

Zionist media said that an explosive package has been detonated in Or Yehuda and the Israeli regime's police were quickly dispatched to the explosion site.

The Zionist media claimed that this explosion was a criminal incident.

No reports regarding the possible causalities or damages have been published yet, but investigations are underway.

On November 22, the Israeli regime's media reported that the sound of a massive explosion was heard in the Lod district near Tel Aviv.

