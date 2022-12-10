Chinese Vice Premier due in Iran this week

Hu Chunhua is scheduled to visit UAE and Iran between Sunday and Wednesday, according to the Chinese ministry.
TEHRAN, Dec. 10 (MNA) – Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China Hu Chunhua is set to pay a visit to Iran and UAE this week, China's Ministry of Commerce reported.
Hu Chunhua is scheduled to visit UAE and Iran between Sunday and Wednesday, according to the Chinese ministry.
As of yet, no details have been released about his travel plans.
MP
