"Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei has died," Anatoly Glaz said, Sputnik reported.

Further details and the cause of his death have not been announced so far.

Vladimir Makei was born in 1958 in Grodno Region, Belarus.

Vladimir Makei had headed the Foreign Ministry of Belarus since August 2012. Before that, he had been in charge of the presidential administration for several years.

