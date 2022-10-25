Iran FM to host Belarusian counterpart for bilateral talks

The foreign ministers of Iran and Belarus met and held talks last time on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York in early October 2022 and discussed bilateral issues and the latest developments in the region.

During the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian and Makei emphasized their resolve to implement joint agreements and evermore deepening of bilateral ties.

Holding talks on the latest developments in Afghanistan, supporting the process of multilateralism, confronting the unilateral US sanctions and increasing political-specialized consultations in international assemblies and institutions were among the other topics discussed between the two foreign ministers.

Iranian and Belarusian foreign ministers also met and held talks on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) meeting in New York in Oct. 2021.

During the last year's meeting, Iran’s top diplomat announced Iran’s readiness to create a new path to improve and strengthen relations between the two countries.

