28 bodies of foreign nationals discovered in Zambian capital

Police spokesperson Danny Mwale suggested that the deceased persons likely suffocated to death while in transit, noting that one of the victims was found alive, but was unconscious and “gasping for air.”

The only survivor was immediately sent to a local hospital for medical help, while the rest of the bodies were transferred to the Zambia University Teaching Hospital mortuary, Sputnik news agency reported.

“Our preliminary investigations indicate that a total number of 28 persons, all males aged between 20 and 38, were dumped in Meanwood Nkhosi along Chiminuka road in Ngwerere area by unknown people,” the police spokesperson said.

Law enforcement said they were alerted by locals, who found the bodies in the early hours of Sunday.

Authorities also disclosed that the deceased migrants are believed to be of Ethiopian nationality, according to documents found in their possession during preliminary investigations.

