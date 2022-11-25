  1. Politics
Gharibabadi calls on Germany to stop deceptive HR policies

TEHRAN, Nov. 25 (MNA) – Responding to the German foreign minister's comments, the Secretary of Islamic Republic of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights on Thursday called on Berlin to end its double standards regarding human rights.

Kazem Gharibabadi, who also serves as Iran’s deputy judiciary chief for international affairs, made the remarks in reaction to holding a Special Session of the UN Human Rights Council against Iran and remarks of German Foreign Minister in that meeting and wrote on his twitter page, “Foreign Minister of Germany made a deceptive statement before the meeting of the UN Human Rights Council. Germany is the very country that equipped ex-Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s regime with chemical weapons, thereby killing over 13,000 Iranian citizens and injuring 100,000, including innocent women and children in Kurdish city of Sardasht.”

“German regime, which still violates human rights of Iranians through inhumane unilateral sanctions and its dark record as an accomplice in assassination of Iran’s top commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani, should end its deceptive and forgery policy in the field of human rights.”

While the rights of Iranians have widely been violated by the US, UK, Germany and France due to the imposition of the unilateral coercive measures and hosting of terrorists who assassinated 17,000 innocent Iranians, holding a special session against Iran is deceptive and false-flag operation to deflect public attention, Gharibabadi added.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

