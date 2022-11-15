HR cheif clears up role of adversary media in recent riots

Gharibabadi made the clarification for representatives of about 100 countries from the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the United Nations in New York.

Speaking to the Iranian reporters in New York, Gharibabadi said his meetings with groups and individuals focused on presenting a true image of the developments that occurred recently in Iran.

Gharibabadi went on to stress that his meetings during the three-day stay in New York challenged the silence and stance of the US and Western countries on the October 26 terrorist attack on a holy shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz in which 13 people were killed and 30 others were wounded.

Also, the destructive role of social media and networks was reviewed in the meeting with members of the OIC, the official noted.

Such media have encouraged aggression, insecurity, and terrorist acts, he added.

He went on to say that their information was invalid and wrong.

Elsewhere, he announced that the UK is responsible for the London-based Persian-language networks that act against Iran.

The role of those networks is not less than what the terrorist groups do, Gharibabadi stressed.

