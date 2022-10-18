Gharibabadi reacts to EU new sanctions on Iran

In yet another futile and hostile move, the European Union following US and Canada as well as the UK announced new sanctions against Iranian authorities and entities in a show of support to rioters in the country.

In continuation of the western countries' hostile and futile moves against Iran, the European Union imposed sanctions on Iran's ICT minister, the morality Police, and the Cyber Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Monday over alleged human rights violations. The media said that as many as 97 Iranian individuals and 8 Iranian entities were put on the sanctions list by the EU.

In reaction to the EU sanctions on Iran in support of rioters, Iran's Deputy Judiciary for International Affairs and Secretary-General of the Human Rights Office Kazem Gharibabadi in a tweet on Monday wrote, "The same European Union which has violated the rights of millions of Iranian civilians due to the implementation of US-orchestrated unilateral and cruel sanctions and sheltered and provided unwavering support to the terrorists who have murdered 17,000 innocent Iranians has now once again put up a pathetic charade by claiming to be defending human rights while simultaneously imposing sanctions on those safeguarding the security and safety of Iranian people against western-backed riots."

The new sanctions came as Iran condemned the western powers for fomenting riots and warned the European countries not to interfere in Iran's internal affairs over the issue.

Sporadic protests erupted in Iran over the death of the 22-year-old Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, who fainted at a police station on September 16 and was later pronounced dead at a Tehran hospital.

Although Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi immediately ordered a thorough investigation into the case, the protests soon turned violent, with rioters fatally attacking policemen and indulging in vandalism against public property in several cities.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei and other high-ranking officials including President Raeisi have said the riots in the country are incited by western countries who are angered at Iran's progress despite the unprecedented sanctions.

MNA/5611344