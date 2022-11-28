German, US companies should be brought to justice: Deputy FM

Speaking at the 27th edition of Conference of Member States of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons in the Hague, Najafi said that Islamic Republic of Iran, as the biggest victim of the systematic use of chemical weapons in the contemporary world, neither forgives nor forgets the perpetrators and supporters of this heinous crime.

During the Iraqi imposed war against Iran (1980-1988), German and American companies equipped former deposed Iraqi dictator Saddam's regime with equipment and chemical weapons, and these countries are complicit in Saddam's crimes committed against Iranian nation.

The perpetrators and supporters of this war crime must be brought to justice and this will not be subject to the passage of time, he added.

Najafi emphasized the commitment of the member states to remove the inhumane unilateral sanctions that are against human and humanitarian rights, which led to the lack of access to the necessary equipment and medicines for the Iranian chemical veterans and called for the immediate removal of these inhumane sanctions imposed on the country.

Having all kinds of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), the Zionist regime poses the most serious threat to peace and security in the region and the world, Najafi contined.

Iran requests member states of the Conference to take action to realize the universality of the Convention and create a world free of chemical weapons, the deputy foreign minister added.

MA/FNA14010907000263