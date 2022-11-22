Iran, Indonesia to expand Halal economic, trade coop.

During the visit of an Iranian delegation in the meeting of the Board of Directors of SMIIC with the officials of the National Institute of Standard of Indonesia (BSN) and a representative of the Indonesia Minister of Religious Affairs, officials of the two countries emphasized the need for developing scientific and specialized cooperation and implementing the draft of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked between the two countries aimed at developing bilateral economic activities.

During the meeting, officials of Iran National Standard Organization (Institute of Standard and Industrial Research of Iran, ISIRI) stressed the training and developing standardization as well as exchanging technical know-how between the two countries for awarding the sign of Halal to lebel it on the products.

The 17th meeting of the General Assembly of the Standards and Metrology Institute for the Islamic Countries (SMIIC) kicked off on Tuesday with the participation of 43 members of the international institute.

SMIIC is the only international institution accepted by the 57 member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) regarding the development of standards related to halal issues and creation of quality halal infrastructure in Islamic countries.

MA/IRN84950099